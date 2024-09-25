ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Shares Down 0.3%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $19.21. Approximately 10,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $99.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 5.85% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

