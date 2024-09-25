Orogen Royalties (OTCMKTS:EMRRF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMRRF – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 102,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 124,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.
Orogen Royalties Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28.
About Orogen Royalties
Orogen Royalties Inc operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through two segments, Mineral Royalties and Mineral Exploration Project Generation. It has a portfolio of gold, copper, silver, and precious and base metal royalty projects. The company was formerly known as Evrim Resources Corp.
