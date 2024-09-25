Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading Up 4.9%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 6,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 1,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.62.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

