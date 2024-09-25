electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.13 and last traded at $6.44. 47,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 11,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.62.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 165.17% and a negative net margin of 66.84%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in electroCore stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.15% of electroCore worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
