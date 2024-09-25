SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Down 7.3%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $5.03. Approximately 5,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $516.68 million during the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 45.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ses S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

