iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 1%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 74,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 211,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. The company has a market cap of $245.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.