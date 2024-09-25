Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. 407,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 300,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 247.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Square Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 57,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

