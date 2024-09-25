CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) Trading 3% Higher

CannTrust Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CNTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.60. 1,425,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 528,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.
CannTrust Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.18 and a beta of 4.52.
CannTrust Company Profile
CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CannTrust
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for CannTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannTrust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.