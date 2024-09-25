International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Down 5.1%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 2,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 10,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

