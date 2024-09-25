Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Trading Up 1.1%

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.15 and last traded at $29.96. 114,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 35,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.34 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF during the second quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Invesco Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

