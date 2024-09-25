BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Shares Up 2.5%

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 208 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 203 ($2.72). 823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 8,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198 ($2.65).

BlackRock Income and Growth Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 199.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 194.56. The stock has a market cap of £39.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,233.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of £37,600 ($50,348.15). Corporate insiders own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

