iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $121.52 and last traded at $122.19. 11,700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 19,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.73.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19.
About iShares Morningstar Value ETF
iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.
