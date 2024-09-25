HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 1.5%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €8.45 ($9.39) and last traded at €8.46 ($9.40). Approximately 1,696,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,928% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.59 ($9.54).

HelloFresh Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

