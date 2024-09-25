AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 445.50 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 445.50 ($5.97). Approximately 30,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 22,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.16).
AIB Group Stock Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 444.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.47. The company has a market cap of £10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.50 and a beta of 1.65.
About AIB Group
AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers in the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail Banking, AIB Capital Markets, and AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.
