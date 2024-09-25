Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 80.8%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuji Electric Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fuji Electric
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Fuji Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuji Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.