Short Interest in Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Decreases By 80.8%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuji Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Fuji Electric stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,591. Fuji Electric has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

