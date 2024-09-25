EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the August 31st total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 579.4 days.

EDP Renováveis Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EDRVF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2023, it had an installed capacity of 6,891 megawatts in the United States; 2,042 megawatts in Spain; 1,413 megawatts in Portugal; 1,165 megawatts in Brazil; 798 megawatts in Poland; 521 megawatts in Romania; 496 megawatts in Mexico; 427 megawatts in Canada; 412 megawatts in Italy; 402 megawatts in Vietnam; 315 megawatts in Singapore; 244 megawatts in France; 123 megawatts in China; 83 megawatts in Chile; 80 megawatts in Greece; 43 megawatts in Taiwan; 11 megawatts in Belgium; 9 megawatts in the Netherlands; 7 megawatts in Thailand; and 5 megawatts in the United Kingdom.

