EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,700 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the August 31st total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 579.4 days.
EDP Renováveis Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of EDRVF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.53. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.01.
EDP Renováveis Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EDP Renováveis
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.