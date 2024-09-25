Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Grows By 200.0%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Jet2 Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $18.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.