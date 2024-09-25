Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 55.8%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Down 0.3 %

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,179. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.