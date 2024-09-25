Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Drops By 88.2%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the August 31st total of 225,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS:EADSY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.02. 310,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.99. Airbus has a 12 month low of $31.87 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $17.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

