CoinLoan (CLT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $246,491.30

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $246,491.30 and approximately $0.05 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

