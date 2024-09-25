Everipedia (IQ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $82.78 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Everipedia has a total market cap of $82.78 million and $33.84 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 18,912,501,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

