Square Token Price Up 8.6% This Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Square Token has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $94,036.89 and approximately $0.08 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Square Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.04653326 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $0.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

