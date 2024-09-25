NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $5.18 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.18 or 0.00008189 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.87 billion and $344.03 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00043176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014362 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007564 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,212,134,049 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,658,429 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,042,859 with 1,133,188,479 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.26931637 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $465,517,743.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

