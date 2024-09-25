First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 0.4% Higher

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.84 and last traded at $79.67. 10,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 15,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.35.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after purchasing an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 153.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 52,803 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 248.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.