First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading Up 1%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.05 and last traded at $42.05. 3,168 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 2.24% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

