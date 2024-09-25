Healthcare Capital (OTCMKTS:HCCC) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Free Report) were up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $12.74. Approximately 376,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 410,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.
Healthcare Capital Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74.
About Healthcare Capital
Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.
