Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 288,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,167,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on ACB
Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 2.5 %
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.48) by C$0.32. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of C$92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Cannabis
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.