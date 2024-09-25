Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.53 and last traded at C$7.59. Approximately 288,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,167,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACB

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 2.72.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.48) by C$0.32. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of C$92.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Canadian Cannabis and Plant Propagation. The company offers medical and consumer cannabis products; supplies propagated vegetables and ornamental plants; and distributes and sells hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.