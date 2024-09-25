iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) Shares Down 0%

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $20.63. Approximately 5,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF

The iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (IYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Multi-Asset High Income index. The fund tracks an index of fixed-income, equity, preferred stock and REIT ETFs with a focus on income production. IYLD was launched on Apr 5, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

