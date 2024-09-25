Stelco (TSE:STLC) Shares Up 0.1%

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$66.48 and last traded at C$66.16. 238,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 254,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$66.11.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stelco from C$43.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cormark lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$58.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

