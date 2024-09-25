Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Shares Up 0.6%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. 524 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.
Yamaha Trading Down 1.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37.
Yamaha Company Profile
Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; keyboards; strings; basses and amps; brass and woodwinds; marching instruments; drums; percussion instruments; music production tools; audio and visual products; and professional audio equipment under the Bösendorfer, Steinberg, Line 6, Ampeg, and Nexo brands.
