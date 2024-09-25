Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3) Shares Down 3%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BMW3 – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as €68.70 ($76.33) and last traded at €69.40 ($77.11). 142,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.55 ($79.50).
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.93.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.