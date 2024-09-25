StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading 88.5% Higher

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF – Get Free Report) rose 88.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,783 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

