DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Stock Price Down 0.7%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.84. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 42,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 596.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of C$154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 3.46.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$134.85 million. DATA Communications Management had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DATA Communications Management Corp. will post 0.45469 earnings per share for the current year.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

