Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Down 0%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.31. Approximately 209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

Croghan Bancshares Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.26.

Croghan Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.57. Croghan Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

