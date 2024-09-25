Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.29 and last traded at $79.29. Approximately 357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.64.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.93.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

