BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:PVOTF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVOTF – Get Free Report) was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 198,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average daily volume of 52,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
BetterLife Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.15.
BetterLife Pharma Company Profile
BetterLife Pharma, Inc is an early stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. It also offers drug delivery platform technologies. Its product lines include capsules, tablets, and softgels; bulk powder; stick packs; beverages; oral solutions; lotions, creams, and gels; pet food additives; gum, mints, and candies; and sexual health products.
