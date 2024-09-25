Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 211,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 839% from the average daily volume of 22,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Titan Logix Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 17.97 and a quick ratio of 22.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Titan Logix alerts:

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.93 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Titan Logix Company Profile

In other Titan Logix news, Director Grant Reeves bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,240. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Logix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Logix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.