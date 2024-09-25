Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 300%

Shares of Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) traded up 300% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Warrior Gold Stock Up 300.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$21.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Warrior Gold

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

