Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 1.9%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 65,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Northern Superior Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

