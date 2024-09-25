Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Trading Down 1.9%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. 65,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 107,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cormark set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Northern Superior Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.
Northern Superior Resources Stock Down 3.6 %
About Northern Superior Resources
Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Superior Resources
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Superior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Superior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.