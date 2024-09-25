HNZ Group (TSE:HNZ) Trading 0.3% Higher

HNZ Group Inc. (TSE:HNZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.75 and last traded at C$18.75. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

HNZ Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.75.

About HNZ Group

HNZ Group Inc provides helicopter transportation and related support services in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, the United States, Norway, and Southeast Asia. The company operates through four segments: Offshore Helicopter Transportation, Onshore Helicopter Transportation, Helicopter Repair and Maintenance, and All Other.

