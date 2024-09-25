Cara Operations (TSE:CARA) Trading Down 2.4%

Cara Operations Limited (TSE:CARA – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.71 and last traded at C$27.72. 35,304 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 36,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.41.
Cara Operations Trading Down 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.72.
About Cara Operations
Cara Operations Limited operates and franchises full service restaurants. It operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Food Processing and Distribution, and central operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 1,272 restaurants, including 1,221 restaurants in Canada and 51 locations internationally under the Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, Milestones, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, Burger's Priest, Pickle Barrel, Taverne Moderne, and The Keg restaurant brands.
