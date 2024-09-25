Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Shares Down 1%

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €41.60 ($46.22) and last traded at €41.60 ($46.22). 161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($46.67).

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.50. The company has a market cap of $823.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.24.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: European Union, Rest of the World, and Stateless. The company specializes primarily in the therapeutic areas of clinical immunology, haematology, and intensive care medicine.

