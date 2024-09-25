Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $212.24 and last traded at $212.24. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.46.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.48.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $926.47 million during the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

