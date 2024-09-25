Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Down 10.1%

Shares of Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report) were down 10.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.04 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.04 ($0.17). Approximately 599,108 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 248,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.19).

Plexus Trading Down 10.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 14.38.

About Plexus

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company offers POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

