Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.31

Shares of Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 44 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Aisin Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aisin Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

