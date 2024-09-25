Short Interest in Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Decreases By 96.5%

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the August 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Swire Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWRAY remained flat at $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday. 25,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Swire Pacific has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

Swire Pacific Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Featured Articles

