Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Theta Gold Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TGMGF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Theta Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
Theta Gold Mines Company Profile
