Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Short Interest Update

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the August 31st total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Theta Gold Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TGMGF remained flat at $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09. Theta Gold Mines has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim’s Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

