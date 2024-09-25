Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Decreases By 83.6%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the August 31st total of 372,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNDY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.97. 65,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Seven & i has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $15.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Seven & i will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

