Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 210.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Subsea 7 Trading Down 4.8 %

Subsea 7 stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,156. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.38 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

