Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toto to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Toto Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TOTDY stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. 1,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,747. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. Toto has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter.

About Toto

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing fixtures worldwide. It provides sanitary ware comprising toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

